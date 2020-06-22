All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:50 AM

332 Jamaicaway

332 Jamaicaway · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

332 Jamaicaway, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
332 Jamaicaway Apt #403, Boston, MA 02130 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Available September 1! Modern 2 bed 2 bath condo for rent. Open concept, kitchen living space. Laundry in unit. 1 parking spot included. Exercise center in building, along with extra storage locker. All utilities except electric included. Close to Longwood Medical Center. Multiple transit options, bus and MBTA Heath Street Stop. Whole Foods, restaurants and shopping just around the corner. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE, EMAIL FOR VIDEO [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3592774 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Jamaicaway have any available units?
332 Jamaicaway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Jamaicaway have?
Some of 332 Jamaicaway's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Jamaicaway currently offering any rent specials?
332 Jamaicaway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Jamaicaway pet-friendly?
No, 332 Jamaicaway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 332 Jamaicaway offer parking?
Yes, 332 Jamaicaway does offer parking.
Does 332 Jamaicaway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Jamaicaway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Jamaicaway have a pool?
No, 332 Jamaicaway does not have a pool.
Does 332 Jamaicaway have accessible units?
No, 332 Jamaicaway does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Jamaicaway have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Jamaicaway does not have units with dishwashers.
