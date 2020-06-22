All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 33 Cornwall St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
33 Cornwall St
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

33 Cornwall St

33 Cornwall Street · (561) 220-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

33 Cornwall Street, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Fully renovated, 3rd floor walk-up studio+ available JUNE 15! Located in Jamaica Plain ideal for single occupancy. One block away to Green Street T, Centre Street shops, dining, bike trails, tennis courts and parks! Hardwood floors throughout! Updated kitchen with dishwasher and IN-UNIT W/D!! First, Security deposit and broker fee to move in! Lease to end 5/30/21 or 8/31/21 open to renewal. Don't miss this great unit! - On street parking with permit - First month's rent, Security Deposit ($1600), and Broker Fee ($1600) to move in - Renter's Insurance required upon occupancy - (1) Cat considered with references $1600 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Cornwall St have any available units?
33 Cornwall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Cornwall St have?
Some of 33 Cornwall St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Cornwall St currently offering any rent specials?
33 Cornwall St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Cornwall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Cornwall St is pet friendly.
Does 33 Cornwall St offer parking?
No, 33 Cornwall St does not offer parking.
Does 33 Cornwall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Cornwall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Cornwall St have a pool?
No, 33 Cornwall St does not have a pool.
Does 33 Cornwall St have accessible units?
No, 33 Cornwall St does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Cornwall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Cornwall St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 33 Cornwall St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity