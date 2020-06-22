33 Cornwall St

Amenities

Fully renovated, 3rd floor walk-up studio+ available JUNE 15! Located in Jamaica Plain ideal for single occupancy. One block away to Green Street T, Centre Street shops, dining, bike trails, tennis courts and parks! Hardwood floors throughout! Updated kitchen with dishwasher and IN-UNIT W/D!! First, Security deposit and broker fee to move in! Lease to end 5/30/21 or 8/31/21 open to renewal. Don't miss this great unit! - On street parking with permit - First month's rent, Security Deposit ($1600), and Broker Fee ($1600) to move in - Renter's Insurance required upon occupancy - (1) Cat considered with references $1600 application fee.