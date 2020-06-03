Amenities

Updated 2 bedroom condo unit on top floor! Only seconds away from NEU and other area colleges, this unit is sure to please. Available for a 9/1 move in, the unit offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen which include dishwasher and microwave. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Good sized bedrooms, can easily fit a double bed. Modern bath includes shower/tub combo, marble vanity, & tile floors. Coin-op laundry is located in basement. Terrific location, steps from Ruggles T station, walking distance to Copley Square, Symphony, Fenway, and the food and drinks of the South End. Very convenient location for all area colleges including Northeastern, Boston Medical, Berklee and Mass Art and more! Condo building



Terms: One year lease