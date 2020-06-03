All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

31 Cunard

31 Cunard St · (617) 238-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Cunard St, Boston, MA 02120
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom condo unit on top floor! Only seconds away from NEU and other area colleges, this unit is sure to please. Available for a 9/1 move in, the unit offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen which include dishwasher and microwave. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Good sized bedrooms, can easily fit a double bed. Modern bath includes shower/tub combo, marble vanity, & tile floors. Coin-op laundry is located in basement. Terrific location, steps from Ruggles T station, walking distance to Copley Square, Symphony, Fenway, and the food and drinks of the South End. Very convenient location for all area colleges including Northeastern, Boston Medical, Berklee and Mass Art and more! Condo building

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Cunard have any available units?
31 Cunard has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Cunard have?
Some of 31 Cunard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Cunard currently offering any rent specials?
31 Cunard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Cunard pet-friendly?
No, 31 Cunard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 31 Cunard offer parking?
No, 31 Cunard does not offer parking.
Does 31 Cunard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Cunard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Cunard have a pool?
No, 31 Cunard does not have a pool.
Does 31 Cunard have accessible units?
No, 31 Cunard does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Cunard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Cunard has units with dishwashers.
