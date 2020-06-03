All apartments in Boston
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
306 Savin Hill Ave.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

306 Savin Hill Ave.

306 Savin Hill Avenue · (617) 778-4868
Location

306 Savin Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
Highly Sought After "Over The Bridge" in Savin Hill. Heat & Hot Water Included! Renovated 2 Large Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Corner Unit on Top Floor in Low-Rise Building w/Fully-Applianced Granite/Stainless Galley Kitchen w/Newer Ginger Maple Cabinets & New Countertops. Unit Also Offers an Oversized Tub, Excellent Closet Space, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Off-Street Parking, & Common Laundry in Basement. Bright Open Living Room and Dining Area Have AC Unit & Ceiling Fans are Situated Throughout. Walking Distance to Savin Hill Red Line...8 Minute Ride to South Station/Financial District. Walk to Shopping, Cafes, Conveniences, Pubs, Beach, Tennis Courts, Restaurants, and UMASS. Easy Access to I-93. Minutes to Downtown Boston. Good Credit and References Required. Highly Sought After "Over The Bridge" in Savin Hill. Heat & Hot Water Included! Renovated 2 Large Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Corner Unit on Top Floor in Low-Rise Building w/Fully-Applianced Granite/Stainless Galley Kitchen w/Newer Ginger Maple Cabinets & New Countertops. Unit Also Offers an Oversized Tub, Excellent Closet Space, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Off-Street Parking, & Common Laundry in Basement. Bright Open Living Room and Dining Area Have AC Unit & Ceiling Fans are Situated Throughout. Walking Distance to Savin Hill Red Line...8 Minute Ride to South Station/Financial District. Walk to Shopping, Cafes, Conveniences, Pubs, Beach, Tennis Courts, Restaurants, and UMASS. Easy Access to I-93. Minutes to Downtown Boston. Good Credit and References Required.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Savin Hill Ave. have any available units?
306 Savin Hill Ave. has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Savin Hill Ave. have?
Some of 306 Savin Hill Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Savin Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
306 Savin Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Savin Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 306 Savin Hill Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 306 Savin Hill Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 306 Savin Hill Ave. does offer parking.
Does 306 Savin Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Savin Hill Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Savin Hill Ave. have a pool?
No, 306 Savin Hill Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 306 Savin Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 306 Savin Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Savin Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Savin Hill Ave. has units with dishwashers.
