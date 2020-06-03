306 Savin Hill Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking tennis court

Highly Sought After "Over The Bridge" in Savin Hill. Heat & Hot Water Included! Renovated 2 Large Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Corner Unit on Top Floor in Low-Rise Building w/Fully-Applianced Granite/Stainless Galley Kitchen w/Newer Ginger Maple Cabinets & New Countertops. Unit Also Offers an Oversized Tub, Excellent Closet Space, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Off-Street Parking, & Common Laundry in Basement. Bright Open Living Room and Dining Area Have AC Unit & Ceiling Fans are Situated Throughout. Walking Distance to Savin Hill Red Line...8 Minute Ride to South Station/Financial District. Walk to Shopping, Cafes, Conveniences, Pubs, Beach, Tennis Courts, Restaurants, and UMASS. Easy Access to I-93. Minutes to Downtown Boston. Good Credit and References Required. Highly Sought After "Over The Bridge" in Savin Hill. Heat & Hot Water Included! Renovated 2 Large Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Corner Unit on Top Floor in Low-Rise Building w/Fully-Applianced Granite/Stainless Galley Kitchen w/Newer Ginger Maple Cabinets & New Countertops. Unit Also Offers an Oversized Tub, Excellent Closet Space, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Off-Street Parking, & Common Laundry in Basement. Bright Open Living Room and Dining Area Have AC Unit & Ceiling Fans are Situated Throughout. Walking Distance to Savin Hill Red Line...8 Minute Ride to South Station/Financial District. Walk to Shopping, Cafes, Conveniences, Pubs, Beach, Tennis Courts, Restaurants, and UMASS. Easy Access to I-93. Minutes to Downtown Boston. Good Credit and References Required.



Terms: One year lease