30 Sheridan Street - 1

Available June 1st - July 1st!



**SPECIAL: No Realtor fee for June 1st lease start!**



Nicely updated 3 bedroom apartment located on the first floor of a 3-family style house. The large, eat-in-kitchen will be updated to feature new counter-tops, gas stove, hood fan, refrigerator and tile floor. Three bedrooms and huge living room! An overall flexible layout.



There are hardwood floors throughout, except kitchen and bath. Unit will be completely repainted and hardwood floors refinished!



Laundry in-unit and fenced yard for outdoor enjoyment! Street parking only.



First month's rent ($2,850), security deposit ($2,850), Realtor fee ($2,850) and application fee is $25 per person. **SPECIAL: No Realtor fee for June 1st lease start!**



Good credit required. Tenant responsible for utilities (gas, electric and cable/internet.) No smoking.



Pet friendly! Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with their final approval based on restrictions, etc.

Location: Sheridan Street is a great spot in JP. Right next to Hyde Square, this location offers easy access to area pubs, restaurants, and conveniences. It offers quick and easy access to the South End, a short walk to all of Jamaica Plain's amenities, and a 7-10 minute walk to either the Stonybrook or Jackson Square T stations. Convenient to I-93 via Columbus Ave/Rt 28. The 39 Bus stops nearby as well for easy access to the Longwood Medical area and Back Bay commutes.