Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

30 Sheridan Street - 1

30 Sheridan St · No Longer Available
Location

30 Sheridan St, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Available June 1st - July 1st!

**SPECIAL: No Realtor fee for June 1st lease start!**

Nicely updated 3 bedroom apartment located on the first floor of a 3-family style house. The large, eat-in-kitchen will be updated to feature new counter-tops, gas stove, hood fan, refrigerator and tile floor. Three bedrooms and huge living room! An overall flexible layout.

There are hardwood floors throughout, except kitchen and bath. Unit will be completely repainted and hardwood floors refinished!

Laundry in-unit and fenced yard for outdoor enjoyment! Street parking only.

First month's rent ($2,850), security deposit ($2,850), Realtor fee ($2,850) and application fee is $25 per person. **SPECIAL: No Realtor fee for June 1st lease start!**

Good credit required. Tenant responsible for utilities (gas, electric and cable/internet.) No smoking.

Pet friendly! Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with their final approval based on restrictions, etc.
Location: Sheridan Street is a great spot in JP. Right next to Hyde Square, this location offers easy access to area pubs, restaurants, and conveniences. It offers quick and easy access to the South End, a short walk to all of Jamaica Plain's amenities, and a 7-10 minute walk to either the Stonybrook or Jackson Square T stations. Convenient to I-93 via Columbus Ave/Rt 28. The 39 Bus stops nearby as well for easy access to the Longwood Medical area and Back Bay commutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Sheridan Street - 1 have any available units?
30 Sheridan Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Sheridan Street - 1 have?
Some of 30 Sheridan Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Sheridan Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
30 Sheridan Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Sheridan Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Sheridan Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 30 Sheridan Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 30 Sheridan Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 30 Sheridan Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Sheridan Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Sheridan Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 30 Sheridan Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 30 Sheridan Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 30 Sheridan Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Sheridan Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Sheridan Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
