Boston, MA
30 Linden St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

30 Linden St.

30 Linden Street · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Linden Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This a great 5 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Allston. The apartment features Central Air,Dining Room,Dishwasher,Disposal,Eat-In Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Building,Refrigerator and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Linden St. have any available units?
30 Linden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Linden St. have?
Some of 30 Linden St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Linden St. currently offering any rent specials?
30 Linden St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Linden St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Linden St. is pet friendly.
Does 30 Linden St. offer parking?
No, 30 Linden St. does not offer parking.
Does 30 Linden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Linden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Linden St. have a pool?
No, 30 Linden St. does not have a pool.
Does 30 Linden St. have accessible units?
No, 30 Linden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Linden St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Linden St. has units with dishwashers.
