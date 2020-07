Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed air conditioning 24hr concierge

Full service, 24/7 concierge. This apartment is located in downtown Boston - close to the "T", Amtrak and Logan Airport - all just minutes away. And it's only a short walk to the Boston Common, the Public Garden, and the attractions of the Rose Kennedy Greenway and Boston's waterfront. From ice skating on the Frog Pond in winter to a sunset harbor cruise in summer This is a NO FEE listing.