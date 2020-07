Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon request* Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family on three levels (basement 1st floor and second floor) located within walking distance to Wood Island blue line train station. Living room a formal dining room and a kitchen with granite counter tops. Tiled floors in the kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Laundry hook-up in the building. Beautiful private backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the blue line train station restaurants stores and shops. Tenants are responsible for the payment of all utilities water