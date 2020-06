Amenities

Two bedroom apartment in a prime location at the Fenway/Back Bay border. This spacious apartment is in a small building with common laundry. Two large bedrooms, and kitchen with dishwasher. It also gets good natural light and has windows in all the rooms. Perfect location for those at Berklee & Northeastern, along with all other colleges/universities in the area. Steps to multiple T lines/stops (Green & Orange), as well as groceries, shopping, dining, and night life!