Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 Great 5 bedroom unit close to Brighton Center. Features include in unit laundry, great sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just steps to all that Brighton Center has to offer. Restaurants, shops and many bus lines are all just a walk away. Multiple Green Line (B) stops are less than a mile away. Landlord is paying the full fee. Additional $50 per cat per month, $100 per dog per month. Subject to landlord approval



(RLNE5780809)