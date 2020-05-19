277 Corey Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

RENOVATED spacious 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths and in-unit washer and dryer. Own entrance to the unit. All the rooms have hardwood flooring, one bath is fully renovated. This unit has easy access to Green-Line, Mass Pike and Storrow Drive. Located in Brighton just bordering Brookline and Allston town and city lines, 10 minute walk to Allston Harvard Street Area. Great location to all the restaurants and shops that Allston Center has to offer. Easy commute to Boston, Cambridge, Coolidge Corner, Brookline Village and Longwood Medical area with Route 66 bus and the Green line trains. Credit and background checks required. Parking space is tandem.