All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 277 Corey Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
277 Corey Road
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

277 Corey Road

277 Corey Road · (508) 361-9355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

277 Corey Road, Boston, MA 02135
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RENOVATED spacious 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths and in-unit washer and dryer. Own entrance to the unit. All the rooms have hardwood flooring, one bath is fully renovated. This unit has easy access to Green-Line, Mass Pike and Storrow Drive. Located in Brighton just bordering Brookline and Allston town and city lines, 10 minute walk to Allston Harvard Street Area. Great location to all the restaurants and shops that Allston Center has to offer. Easy commute to Boston, Cambridge, Coolidge Corner, Brookline Village and Longwood Medical area with Route 66 bus and the Green line trains. Credit and background checks required. Parking space is tandem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Corey Road have any available units?
277 Corey Road has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 Corey Road have?
Some of 277 Corey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Corey Road currently offering any rent specials?
277 Corey Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Corey Road pet-friendly?
No, 277 Corey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 277 Corey Road offer parking?
Yes, 277 Corey Road does offer parking.
Does 277 Corey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 Corey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Corey Road have a pool?
No, 277 Corey Road does not have a pool.
Does 277 Corey Road have accessible units?
No, 277 Corey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Corey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 Corey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 277 Corey Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity