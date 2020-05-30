All apartments in Boston
275 Corey Road

275 Corey Road · (508) 361-9355
Location

275 Corey Road, Boston, MA 02135
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Own entrance to the unit. Spacious 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths in a great location close to Allston Center and Brookline Coolidge Corner. This unit is easy access to Green-Line, Mass Pike and Storrow Drive. Located in Brighton just bordering Brookline and Allston town and city lines, 10 minutes walk to Allston Harvard Street Area. Great location to all the restaurant and shops that Allston Center has to offer. Easy commute to Boston, Cambridge, Coolidge Corner, Brookline Village and Longwood Medical area with Route 66 bus and the Green line trains. Credit and background checks required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Corey Road have any available units?
275 Corey Road has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 Corey Road have?
Some of 275 Corey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Corey Road currently offering any rent specials?
275 Corey Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Corey Road pet-friendly?
No, 275 Corey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 275 Corey Road offer parking?
No, 275 Corey Road does not offer parking.
Does 275 Corey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Corey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Corey Road have a pool?
No, 275 Corey Road does not have a pool.
Does 275 Corey Road have accessible units?
No, 275 Corey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Corey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Corey Road has units with dishwashers.
