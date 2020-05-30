275 Corey Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Own entrance to the unit. Spacious 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths in a great location close to Allston Center and Brookline Coolidge Corner. This unit is easy access to Green-Line, Mass Pike and Storrow Drive. Located in Brighton just bordering Brookline and Allston town and city lines, 10 minutes walk to Allston Harvard Street Area. Great location to all the restaurant and shops that Allston Center has to offer. Easy commute to Boston, Cambridge, Coolidge Corner, Brookline Village and Longwood Medical area with Route 66 bus and the Green line trains. Credit and background checks required.