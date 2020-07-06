All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 266 West 5th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
266 West 5th St.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

266 West 5th St.

266 West Fifth Street · (617) 596-1948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

266 West Fifth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,800

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Rarely Available!! New Construction in Southie, 6 Bed 2 Full Bath w Private Outdoor Space!! Massive Single Family Home Features Hardwood Floors throughout, Fully Applianced Quartz Countertops/SS Kitchen, White Shaker Cabinets, Painted Throughout, Ample Closet Space, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Located Just steps to Southie's hottest bars and restaurants. Close to Public Transportation! Available for 9/1 Occupancy. Unit is vacant & under construction, please call or text for showings. Picture reflects finishes that will be used in this project. Located on West 5th Street between F and Dorchester Streets. First, Last, 1/2 Security and Broker's Fee Due @ Lease Signing!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 West 5th St. have any available units?
266 West 5th St. has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 West 5th St. have?
Some of 266 West 5th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 West 5th St. currently offering any rent specials?
266 West 5th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 West 5th St. pet-friendly?
No, 266 West 5th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 266 West 5th St. offer parking?
No, 266 West 5th St. does not offer parking.
Does 266 West 5th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 West 5th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 West 5th St. have a pool?
No, 266 West 5th St. does not have a pool.
Does 266 West 5th St. have accessible units?
No, 266 West 5th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 266 West 5th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 West 5th St. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 266 West 5th St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
3200 Washington
3200 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
The Longwood
1575 Tremont St
Boston, MA 02120
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity