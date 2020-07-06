266 West 5th St.

Amenities

Rarely Available!! New Construction in Southie, 6 Bed 2 Full Bath w Private Outdoor Space!! Massive Single Family Home Features Hardwood Floors throughout, Fully Applianced Quartz Countertops/SS Kitchen, White Shaker Cabinets, Painted Throughout, Ample Closet Space, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Located Just steps to Southie's hottest bars and restaurants. Close to Public Transportation! Available for 9/1 Occupancy. Unit is vacant & under construction, please call or text for showings. Picture reflects finishes that will be used in this project. Located on West 5th Street between F and Dorchester Streets. First, Last, 1/2 Security and Broker's Fee Due @ Lease Signing!



Terms: One year lease