Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

26 Bridge

26 Bridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

26 Bridge Street, Boston, MA 02131
Lower Washington - Mount Hope

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Hillside Residences is a boutique building with 60 unique apartments. This spacious 1 bed with a balcony is on the fourth floor. The property is designed with the quality and scale of a condo building. Granite counters stainless steal appliances washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Bridge have any available units?
26 Bridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 26 Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
26 Bridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Bridge pet-friendly?
No, 26 Bridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 26 Bridge offer parking?
No, 26 Bridge does not offer parking.
Does 26 Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Bridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Bridge have a pool?
No, 26 Bridge does not have a pool.
Does 26 Bridge have accessible units?
No, 26 Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Bridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Bridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Bridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Bridge does not have units with air conditioning.
