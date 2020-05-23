All apartments in Boston
Location

25 School Street, Boston, MA 02201
Downtown Boston

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Renovated in 2017. Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath on the second floor in a multi-family house located in Dudly Square in Jamaica Plain/Roxbury line. Unit features a living room and kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station and bus lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 School have any available units?
25 School doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 School have?
Some of 25 School's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 School currently offering any rent specials?
25 School isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 School pet-friendly?
No, 25 School is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 25 School offer parking?
No, 25 School does not offer parking.
Does 25 School have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 School does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 School have a pool?
No, 25 School does not have a pool.
Does 25 School have accessible units?
No, 25 School does not have accessible units.
Does 25 School have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 School does not have units with dishwashers.
