Renovated in 2017. Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath on the second floor in a multi-family house located in Dudly Square in Jamaica Plain/Roxbury line. Unit features a living room and kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station and bus lines.