Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:31 PM

25 Saint Stephens

25 Saint Stephen St · (617) 238-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Saint Stephen St, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This sunny one bedroom on St. Stephen St. features hardwood floors, exposed brick, open living room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and a spacious bedroom large enough for a queen sized bed. In-unit washer and dryer. Amazing location next to Symphony Hall and steps from Whole Foods, the Back Bay, Green and Orange Lines, Northeastern University, New England Conservatory, Berklee College of Music and other neighboring schools. Rarely available unit! Quiet building with professional management, heat and hot water included. Do not miss out!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Saint Stephens have any available units?
25 Saint Stephens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Saint Stephens have?
Some of 25 Saint Stephens's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Saint Stephens currently offering any rent specials?
25 Saint Stephens isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Saint Stephens pet-friendly?
No, 25 Saint Stephens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 25 Saint Stephens offer parking?
No, 25 Saint Stephens does not offer parking.
Does 25 Saint Stephens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Saint Stephens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Saint Stephens have a pool?
No, 25 Saint Stephens does not have a pool.
Does 25 Saint Stephens have accessible units?
No, 25 Saint Stephens does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Saint Stephens have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Saint Stephens does not have units with dishwashers.
