25 Saint Stephens

This sunny one bedroom on St. Stephen St. features hardwood floors, exposed brick, open living room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and a spacious bedroom large enough for a queen sized bed. In-unit washer and dryer. Amazing location next to Symphony Hall and steps from Whole Foods, the Back Bay, Green and Orange Lines, Northeastern University, New England Conservatory, Berklee College of Music and other neighboring schools. Rarely available unit! Quiet building with professional management, heat and hot water included. Do not miss out!



Terms: One year lease