Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

240 Marlborough Street

240 Marlborough Street · (617) 818-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit G · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
40 Marlborough Street Apt #G, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Large 1 bedroom apartment is located just a few blocks from the Public Garden on a quiet Marlborough Street. Features include A/C, a large bedroom and living area, full kitchen with breakfast window, tons of closet storage, and a private outdoor patio space. Lots of sunlight in this garden level unit. Shared laundry just across the hall. Pets are negotiable. Available 6/1 [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3583800 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Marlborough Street have any available units?
240 Marlborough Street has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 240 Marlborough Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 Marlborough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Marlborough Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Marlborough Street is pet friendly.
Does 240 Marlborough Street offer parking?
No, 240 Marlborough Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 Marlborough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Marlborough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Marlborough Street have a pool?
No, 240 Marlborough Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 Marlborough Street have accessible units?
No, 240 Marlborough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Marlborough Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Marlborough Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Marlborough Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 240 Marlborough Street has units with air conditioning.
