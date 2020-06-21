24 Gardenside Street 2

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking some paid utils

24 Gardenside - Roslindale - Property Id: 292995



"Come see this sunlit 3 bedroom apartment on a quiet street in Roslindale. Short walk to Roslindale Village, this unit's location on a quiet street is incredible. 2 very big bedrooms with great closet space, a 3rd bedroom that could also be used for a sunny office. This unit has everything you could want if you are looking to move to Boston! Open Living room / dining room space. Eat-in kitchen. Linen closet, FREE LAUNDRY. PARKING INCLUDED. Do not miss out!"

