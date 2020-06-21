All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

24 Gardenside Street 2

24 Gardenside Street · No Longer Available
Location

24 Gardenside Street, Boston, MA 02131
Lower Washington - Mount Hope

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24 Gardenside - Roslindale - Property Id: 292995

"Come see this sunlit 3 bedroom apartment on a quiet street in Roslindale. Short walk to Roslindale Village, this unit's location on a quiet street is incredible. 2 very big bedrooms with great closet space, a 3rd bedroom that could also be used for a sunny office. This unit has everything you could want if you are looking to move to Boston! Open Living room / dining room space. Eat-in kitchen. Linen closet, FREE LAUNDRY. PARKING INCLUDED. Do not miss out!"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292995
Property Id 292995

(RLNE5830070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Gardenside Street 2 have any available units?
24 Gardenside Street 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Gardenside Street 2 have?
Some of 24 Gardenside Street 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Gardenside Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
24 Gardenside Street 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Gardenside Street 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Gardenside Street 2 is pet friendly.
Does 24 Gardenside Street 2 offer parking?
Yes, 24 Gardenside Street 2 does offer parking.
Does 24 Gardenside Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Gardenside Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Gardenside Street 2 have a pool?
No, 24 Gardenside Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 24 Gardenside Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 24 Gardenside Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Gardenside Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Gardenside Street 2 has units with dishwashers.
