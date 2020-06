Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom unit located near the Allston/Brookline line! Apartment is in fantastic condition, you can also count on a responsive & professional owner/maintenance. Heat and hot water is included in the price of rent and a laundromat is attached to the building - this unit has an updated kitchen and a dishwasher. You are steps from the T and ample bus routes. Street parking is accessible and free, it is just permitted. Dog & cat friendly! Text/call/email for a video. tour!



Terms: One year lease