231 Park Dr.

AVAILABLE FOR NOW OCTOBER NOVEMBER - NO BROKER FEE - one bedroom unit. Heat and hot water are included in the rental price. HUGE sq footage in this area. Get in on the best deal of the for an immediate vacant rental. Separate kitchen, bathroom and main living area. ONLY FIRST AND LAST FOR MOVE IN! Thats just two months down! 1/2 deposits of all other landlords in the area. The location is absolutely amazing. Centrally located steps to multiple universities (Northeastern, Berklee, New England Conservatory), several train stations (Hynes Conventions is closest), multiple bus lines, and tons of entertainment. The Back Bay and newbury Street & Boylston Street in one direction, and historic Fenway Park in the other. The Emerald Necklace surrounds the area, offering walking and biking paths. There are countless, stores, restaraunts, pubs, and more within steps of the front door. Call/Email Dave at 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty(dot)com



Terms: One year lease