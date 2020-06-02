All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

231 Park Dr.

231 Park Drive · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR NOW OCTOBER NOVEMBER - NO BROKER FEE - one bedroom unit. Heat and hot water are included in the rental price. HUGE sq footage in this area. Get in on the best deal of the for an immediate vacant rental. Separate kitchen, bathroom and main living area. ONLY FIRST AND LAST FOR MOVE IN! Thats just two months down! 1/2 deposits of all other landlords in the area. The location is absolutely amazing. Centrally located steps to multiple universities (Northeastern, Berklee, New England Conservatory), several train stations (Hynes Conventions is closest), multiple bus lines, and tons of entertainment. The Back Bay and newbury Street & Boylston Street in one direction, and historic Fenway Park in the other. The Emerald Necklace surrounds the area, offering walking and biking paths. There are countless, stores, restaraunts, pubs, and more within steps of the front door. Call/Email Dave at 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty(dot)com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Park Dr. have any available units?
231 Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 231 Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
231 Park Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 231 Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 231 Park Dr. offer parking?
No, 231 Park Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 231 Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 231 Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 231 Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 231 Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Park Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Park Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Park Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
