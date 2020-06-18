All apartments in Boston
230 South St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:01 AM

230 South St.

230 South Street · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 South Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE! - AVAILABLE NOW, MAY, JUNE, JULY, AUGUST or SEPTEMBER Best priced three bedroom apartment with an open layout. The kitchen and bathroom have been recently renovated and there is plenty of room to put a table as shown in the photos. With the heat and hot water included in the rent, it really keeps the cost low throughout the whole year. Steps to the Orange Line Forrest Hills train station and a bus connection giving access to all that Boston and Jamaica Plain has to offer. This apartment building is also right off of Centre Street in Jamaica Plain with all amenities within walking distance. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 South St. have any available units?
230 South St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 230 South St. currently offering any rent specials?
230 South St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 South St. pet-friendly?
No, 230 South St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 230 South St. offer parking?
No, 230 South St. does not offer parking.
Does 230 South St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 South St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 South St. have a pool?
No, 230 South St. does not have a pool.
Does 230 South St. have accessible units?
No, 230 South St. does not have accessible units.
Does 230 South St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 South St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 South St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 South St. does not have units with air conditioning.
