230 South St.

Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

NO FEE! - AVAILABLE NOW, MAY, JUNE, JULY, AUGUST or SEPTEMBER Best priced three bedroom apartment with an open layout. The kitchen and bathroom have been recently renovated and there is plenty of room to put a table as shown in the photos. With the heat and hot water included in the rent, it really keeps the cost low throughout the whole year. Steps to the Orange Line Forrest Hills train station and a bus connection giving access to all that Boston and Jamaica Plain has to offer. This apartment building is also right off of Centre Street in Jamaica Plain with all amenities within walking distance. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.



Terms: One year lease