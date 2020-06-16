All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 23 Egremont Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
23 Egremont Rd.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 AM

23 Egremont Rd.

23 Egremont Road · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23 Egremont Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
LANDLORD NOW PAYS A HALF BROKER FEE! Fantastic expansive, open layout four-bed/two-bath apartment on Egremont Road in Brighton, just a block from the Whole Foods, a two-minute walk to the B Line, and a 6 and 8-minute walk to the C Line and D-Line, respectively! Includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen with dishwasher/disposal, large sunny living room, dining room, four bedrooms with plenty of closet space in each and two full bathrooms. Fantastic large porch overlooking Brookline. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site and apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Perfect for undergrads, graduate students, or working professionals. Convenient Brighton location close to Boston College, Washington Square and the B, C, and D lines of the green line of the T. You can be downtown in 25 minutes!!! Call Dan at East Coast Realty today for more information and a showing at 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com Thank you!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Egremont Rd. have any available units?
23 Egremont Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Egremont Rd. have?
Some of 23 Egremont Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Egremont Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
23 Egremont Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Egremont Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 23 Egremont Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 23 Egremont Rd. offer parking?
No, 23 Egremont Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 23 Egremont Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Egremont Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Egremont Rd. have a pool?
No, 23 Egremont Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 23 Egremont Rd. have accessible units?
No, 23 Egremont Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Egremont Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Egremont Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 23 Egremont Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave
Boston, MA 02210
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity