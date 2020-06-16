23 Egremont Rd.

Amenities

LANDLORD NOW PAYS A HALF BROKER FEE! Fantastic expansive, open layout four-bed/two-bath apartment on Egremont Road in Brighton, just a block from the Whole Foods, a two-minute walk to the B Line, and a 6 and 8-minute walk to the C Line and D-Line, respectively! Includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen with dishwasher/disposal, large sunny living room, dining room, four bedrooms with plenty of closet space in each and two full bathrooms. Fantastic large porch overlooking Brookline. Coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site and apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Perfect for undergrads, graduate students, or working professionals. Convenient Brighton location close to Boston College, Washington Square and the B, C, and D lines of the green line of the T. You can be downtown in 25 minutes!!! Call Dan at East Coast Realty today for more information and a showing at 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com Thank you!



Terms: One year lease