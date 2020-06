Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the first floor of a gorgeous multifamily house. An apartment cannot get better than this one in Brighton! This unit is located conveniently in Brighton surrounded by MBTA buses and T stops: B Green Line Washington St T stop. This unit is surrounded by restaurants, shopping stores for a convenient and easier lifestyle. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. Security deposit is negotiable.



(RLNE5796366)