221 Park Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) Move in ASAP or JULY 1st - there are NO FEES! Just 1st & last to move in, heat hot water both included, a well behaved cat is welcomed :) Large studio with great hardwood floors, tons of closet space, high ceilings, great windows, eat in kitchen fits a table, great south facing views with great sun light! with separate eat-in kitchen, all hardwood floors, heat and hot water included. Great location in the Fenway / Northeastern area, easy 10 minute walk to Kenmore Square in Boston, 10 minute walk to Hynes Convention, 15 minute walk to Copley Square Boston. Easy walk to Northeastern from this apartment, awesome views of the FENS. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.