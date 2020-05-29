All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:17 PM

221 Park Dr

221 Park Drive · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Boston
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

221 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) Move in ASAP or JULY 1st - there are NO FEES! Just 1st &amp; last to move in, heat hot water both included, a well behaved cat is welcomed :) Large studio with great hardwood floors, tons of closet space, high ceilings, great windows, eat in kitchen fits a table, great south facing views with great sun light! with separate eat-in kitchen, all hardwood floors, heat and hot water included. Great location in the Fenway / Northeastern area, easy 10 minute walk to Kenmore Square in Boston, 10 minute walk to Hynes Convention, 15 minute walk to Copley Square Boston. Easy walk to Northeastern from this apartment, awesome views of the FENS. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Park Dr have any available units?
221 Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 221 Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
221 Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 221 Park Dr offer parking?
No, 221 Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 221 Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Park Dr have a pool?
No, 221 Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 221 Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 221 Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
