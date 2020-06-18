All apartments in Boston
219 North Harvard St.

219 North Harvard Street · (508) 523-4053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 North Harvard Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Expansive 2nd-and-3rd floor 5bd/2ba near Harvard Business School! Two off-street parking spots included. Just over 1 mile to Packards Corner (green line) or Harvard (red line) T stations. Multiple bus routes in the vicinity. Easy walk or bike ride to Harvard Square, MIT, and Trader Joe's! Modern kitchen with a dishwasher and newer cabinets. Great private porch. Lots of natural light, two floors of space, and a prime location. No Pets Allowed. Also, landlord can update 2nd bathroom during winter vacation or after move-in if tenants want. Will take 10-12 days to finish the bathroom. Available: September 1, 2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 North Harvard St. have any available units?
219 North Harvard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 219 North Harvard St. currently offering any rent specials?
219 North Harvard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 North Harvard St. pet-friendly?
No, 219 North Harvard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 219 North Harvard St. offer parking?
Yes, 219 North Harvard St. does offer parking.
Does 219 North Harvard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 North Harvard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 North Harvard St. have a pool?
No, 219 North Harvard St. does not have a pool.
Does 219 North Harvard St. have accessible units?
No, 219 North Harvard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 219 North Harvard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 North Harvard St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 North Harvard St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 North Harvard St. does not have units with air conditioning.
