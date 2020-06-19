213 East Eagle

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! RECENTLY CONSTRUCTED 2 BED / 2 BATH LUXURY CONDO RENTAL UNIT LOCATED IN THE EAGLE HILL NEIGHBORHOOD OF EAST BOSTON! Spacious 1026 sqft layout includes a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, beautiful white cabinets with tile back-splash and an island that leads into an open concept bright living room with space for a dining table and living room set with a fireplace to warm the room. Light hardwood floors throughout the space complete the modern and contemporary feel which flows into the bedrooms. The master bedroom 13' x 11' has a on-suite bathroom with black and white tile finishes with a large tub and good sized vanity counter space. Second bedroom measure 11' x 11' with good closet space and bright windows. Large private storage unit included in basement. These luxury units are settled in the Eagle Hill neighborhood close to the Chelsea River, American Legion Playground, 0.6 mile walk to Airport T station Property Details



Terms: One year lease