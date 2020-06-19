All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

213 East Eagle

213 East Eagle Street · (617) 331-7473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 East Eagle Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! RECENTLY CONSTRUCTED 2 BED / 2 BATH LUXURY CONDO RENTAL UNIT LOCATED IN THE EAGLE HILL NEIGHBORHOOD OF EAST BOSTON! Spacious 1026 sqft layout includes a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, beautiful white cabinets with tile back-splash and an island that leads into an open concept bright living room with space for a dining table and living room set with a fireplace to warm the room. Light hardwood floors throughout the space complete the modern and contemporary feel which flows into the bedrooms. The master bedroom 13' x 11' has a on-suite bathroom with black and white tile finishes with a large tub and good sized vanity counter space. Second bedroom measure 11' x 11' with good closet space and bright windows. Large private storage unit included in basement. These luxury units are settled in the Eagle Hill neighborhood close to the Chelsea River, American Legion Playground, 0.6 mile walk to Airport T station Property Details

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 East Eagle have any available units?
213 East Eagle has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 East Eagle have?
Some of 213 East Eagle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 East Eagle currently offering any rent specials?
213 East Eagle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 East Eagle pet-friendly?
No, 213 East Eagle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 213 East Eagle offer parking?
No, 213 East Eagle does not offer parking.
Does 213 East Eagle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 East Eagle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 East Eagle have a pool?
No, 213 East Eagle does not have a pool.
Does 213 East Eagle have accessible units?
No, 213 East Eagle does not have accessible units.
Does 213 East Eagle have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 East Eagle does not have units with dishwashers.
