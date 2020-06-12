21 Linden Street

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

1 Linden Street, Boston, MA 02134 - 6 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Ideal Location for Boston University!!! Steps To Train, Bus, Super 88, Star Market and hundreds of clubs, restaurants and shops in the Allston area. Also comes with 4 FREE Parking spots. Huge Eat In Kitchen. Living Room. Huge Bedrooms. Transportation Tram: B, Harvard Avenue (0.30 mi) Bus: 66, Brighton Ave @ Harvard Ave (0.16 mi) Bus: 57, Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.15 mi) Bus: 64, Cambridge St @ Linden St (0.07 mi) Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line, Boston Landing (0.48 mi) Great deal! Call NOW before someone else does! Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3590128 ]