21 Linden Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

21 Linden Street

21 Linden Street · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Linden Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1 Linden Street, Boston, MA 02134 - 6 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Ideal Location for Boston University!!! Steps To Train, Bus, Super 88, Star Market and hundreds of clubs, restaurants and shops in the Allston area. Also comes with 4 FREE Parking spots. Huge Eat In Kitchen. Living Room. Huge Bedrooms. Transportation Tram: B, Harvard Avenue (0.30 mi) Bus: 66, Brighton Ave @ Harvard Ave (0.16 mi) Bus: 57, Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.15 mi) Bus: 64, Cambridge St @ Linden St (0.07 mi) Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line, Boston Landing (0.48 mi) Great deal! Call NOW before someone else does! Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3590128 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Linden Street have any available units?
21 Linden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 21 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Linden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Linden Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 Linden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 21 Linden Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 Linden Street does offer parking.
Does 21 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Linden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 21 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Linden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Linden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Linden Street does not have units with air conditioning.
