Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Super modern three bedroom in the hear of Allston! This home has it all modern finishes, close to public transportation, great management. Come see this apartment today! You will not be disappointed. Kassis Group Realty is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease