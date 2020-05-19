21 Father Francis Gilday St.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking garage

Furnished or unfurnished! Beautifully appointed over-sized penthouse one bedroom with generous living space at the Penmark, a 2007 totally renovated professionally managed elevator building. Updated open kitchen features quartz counters, cherry cabinetry, & stainless appliances. Expansive living space with hardwood floors and skylights offers lots of space for seating, dining and desk. Spacious bedroom with en-suite bath and HUGE closet. Central air. Well-equipped fitness center & shared concierge. Ideally located near the South End's best shops and restaurants, Boston Medical and the SOWA arts district. Easy access to I-93, I-90, and the Silver Line. Includes heat, hot water, gas, a/c. Full direct-access garage PARKING space INCLUDED! HEAT, HOT WATER, AND GAS INCLUDED!



Terms: One year lease