Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:08 PM

21 Father Francis Gilday St.

21 Father Francis J. Gilday Street · (617) 236-0353
Location

21 Father Francis J. Gilday Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Furnished or unfurnished! Beautifully appointed over-sized penthouse one bedroom with generous living space at the Penmark, a 2007 totally renovated professionally managed elevator building. Updated open kitchen features quartz counters, cherry cabinetry, & stainless appliances. Expansive living space with hardwood floors and skylights offers lots of space for seating, dining and desk. Spacious bedroom with en-suite bath and HUGE closet. Central air. Well-equipped fitness center & shared concierge. Ideally located near the South End's best shops and restaurants, Boston Medical and the SOWA arts district. Easy access to I-93, I-90, and the Silver Line. Includes heat, hot water, gas, a/c. Full direct-access garage PARKING space INCLUDED! HEAT, HOT WATER, AND GAS INCLUDED!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Father Francis Gilday St. have any available units?
21 Father Francis Gilday St. has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Father Francis Gilday St. have?
Some of 21 Father Francis Gilday St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Father Francis Gilday St. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Father Francis Gilday St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Father Francis Gilday St. pet-friendly?
No, 21 Father Francis Gilday St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 21 Father Francis Gilday St. offer parking?
Yes, 21 Father Francis Gilday St. does offer parking.
Does 21 Father Francis Gilday St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Father Francis Gilday St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Father Francis Gilday St. have a pool?
No, 21 Father Francis Gilday St. does not have a pool.
Does 21 Father Francis Gilday St. have accessible units?
No, 21 Father Francis Gilday St. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Father Francis Gilday St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Father Francis Gilday St. does not have units with dishwashers.
