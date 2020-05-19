21 Father Francis Gilday St.

Amenities
Furnished or unfurnished! Beautifully appointed over-sized penthouse one bedroom with generous living space at the Penmark, a 2007 totally renovated professionally managed elevator building. Updated open kitchen features quartz counters, cherry cabinetry, & stainless appliances. Expansive living space with hardwood floors and skylights offers lots of space for seating, dining and desk. Spacious bedroom with en-suite bath and HUGE closet. Central air. Well-equipped fitness center & shared concierge. Ideally located near the South End's best shops and restaurants, Boston Medical and the SOWA arts district. Easy access to I-93, I-90, and the Silver Line. Includes heat, hot water, gas, a/c. Full direct-access garage PARKING space INCLUDED! HEAT, HOT WATER, AND GAS INCLUDED!
Terms: One year lease