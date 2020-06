Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

AMAZING South End location. One and half bedroom, one bathroom spacious unit. Recently renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Laundry on site! Central A/C! 10ft ceilings. New Bamboo flooring! No pets and no smoking. Parking available for rent! Will not last!! Available 8/1



Terms: One year lease