20 Hemenway St.

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a 3 bed, 1 bath just renovated. It has Sun-Filled, Large Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors & High Ceilings! The Apartment is Cozy with a Modern Kitchen and a Bathroom. Heat AND Hot Water Included! DSL/Cable Ready! You do NOT want to miss out on this AMAZING Apartment!!! Back Bay, Berklee College of Music, Boston Conservatory, Boston University, Brigham Circle, Emerson College, Emmanuel College, Fenway, Longwood, Mass College of Art, Mass College of Pharmacy, New England Conservatory, Northeastern University, Public Transportation, Simmons, South End, Suffolk University, Symphony, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Wheelock College



Terms: One year lease