Boston, MA
20 Hemenway St.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:17 AM

20 Hemenway St.

20 Hemenway Street · (617) 421-1700
Location

20 Hemenway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a 3 bed, 1 bath just renovated. It has Sun-Filled, Large Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors & High Ceilings! The Apartment is Cozy with a Modern Kitchen and a Bathroom. Heat AND Hot Water Included! DSL/Cable Ready! You do NOT want to miss out on this AMAZING Apartment!!! Back Bay, Berklee College of Music, Boston Conservatory, Boston University, Brigham Circle, Emerson College, Emmanuel College, Fenway, Longwood, Mass College of Art, Mass College of Pharmacy, New England Conservatory, Northeastern University, Public Transportation, Simmons, South End, Suffolk University, Symphony, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Wheelock College

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Hemenway St. have any available units?
20 Hemenway St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 20 Hemenway St. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Hemenway St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Hemenway St. pet-friendly?
No, 20 Hemenway St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 20 Hemenway St. offer parking?
No, 20 Hemenway St. does not offer parking.
Does 20 Hemenway St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Hemenway St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Hemenway St. have a pool?
No, 20 Hemenway St. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Hemenway St. have accessible units?
No, 20 Hemenway St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Hemenway St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Hemenway St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Hemenway St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Hemenway St. does not have units with air conditioning.
