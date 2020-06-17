All apartments in Boston
2 Carmel St.

2 Carmel St · No Longer Available
Location

2 Carmel St, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
No Undergraduate Students Please. Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment with private entrance. Open kitchen/living room layout with exposed brick walls, 42" Flat Screen TV mounted to living room wall included. All new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with peninsula, 42" alabaster white cabinets. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer in basement designated for private use to unit. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Updated bathroom with travertine and mosaic tile. Private outdoor patio space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Carmel St. have any available units?
2 Carmel St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Carmel St. have?
Some of 2 Carmel St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Carmel St. currently offering any rent specials?
2 Carmel St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Carmel St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Carmel St. is pet friendly.
Does 2 Carmel St. offer parking?
No, 2 Carmel St. does not offer parking.
Does 2 Carmel St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Carmel St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Carmel St. have a pool?
No, 2 Carmel St. does not have a pool.
Does 2 Carmel St. have accessible units?
No, 2 Carmel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Carmel St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Carmel St. does not have units with dishwashers.
