2 Carmel St.

Amenities
No Undergraduate Students Please. Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment with private entrance. Open kitchen/living room layout with exposed brick walls, 42" Flat Screen TV mounted to living room wall included. All new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with peninsula, 42" alabaster white cabinets. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer in basement designated for private use to unit. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. Updated bathroom with travertine and mosaic tile. Private outdoor patio space.