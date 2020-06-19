198 Hyde Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Improved Pricing for the month of July, you can secure 2 Bedroom plus office in Jamaica Plain's, vibrant Forest Hills Neighborhood. Bright renovated 2 bedroom condo with central air and exclusive laundry. Features include updated large kitchen w/ island that opens to the dining room, hardwood floors throughout and NEST thermostat. Sun-drenched office or bonus room off kitchen overlooking common yard space. Front deck overlooks the Arnold Arboretum. Excellent Transit location -Orange Line T stop, comm. rail & bus routes ten minute walk away. Plenty of street parking available. Enjoy great neighborhood restaurants, Dogwood & Brassica. First, security and fee required. Available July 1st. No smoking permitted. Easy to show. Virtual tour available upon request.