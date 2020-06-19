All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:41 PM

198 Hyde Park Avenue

198 Hyde Park Avenue · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

198 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1062 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Improved Pricing for the month of July, you can secure 2 Bedroom plus office in Jamaica Plain's, vibrant Forest Hills Neighborhood. Bright renovated 2 bedroom condo with central air and exclusive laundry. Features include updated large kitchen w/ island that opens to the dining room, hardwood floors throughout and NEST thermostat. Sun-drenched office or bonus room off kitchen overlooking common yard space. Front deck overlooks the Arnold Arboretum. Excellent Transit location -Orange Line T stop, comm. rail & bus routes ten minute walk away. Plenty of street parking available. Enjoy great neighborhood restaurants, Dogwood & Brassica. First, security and fee required. Available July 1st. No smoking permitted. Easy to show. Virtual tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Hyde Park Avenue have any available units?
198 Hyde Park Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 198 Hyde Park Avenue have?
Some of 198 Hyde Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Hyde Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
198 Hyde Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Hyde Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 198 Hyde Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 198 Hyde Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 198 Hyde Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 198 Hyde Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 Hyde Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Hyde Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 198 Hyde Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 198 Hyde Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 198 Hyde Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Hyde Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 198 Hyde Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
