194 Havre St.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

194 Havre St.

194 Havre Street · (617) 413-8188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

194 Havre Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
NO BROKER FEE, VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, will consider June- July move in dates. PRIVATE ROOF DECK. Be the first to live in a gorgeous new construction boutique elevator building located in the heart of East Boston. Featuring a 97 Walk Score, Minutes from the Airport and Maverick blue line T stop, shops, restaurants, waterfront, and parks. Featuring 2 beds, 2 full baths, Central AC/Heat, in unit Washer/Dryer, solid oak hardwood flooring, and recessed LED lighting throughout. Custom kitchens with white shaker style cabinets, Artic White Quartz countertops, black fixture accents, and top of the line SS appliance package featuring gas cooking. The luxurious appointed master and guest bathrooms feature Miralis vanities and custom tile in contemporary tones. The building is pet friendly and this unit includes 1 garage parking space, a balcony and a private roof deck.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Havre St. have any available units?
194 Havre St. has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 194 Havre St. have?
Some of 194 Havre St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Havre St. currently offering any rent specials?
194 Havre St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Havre St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 Havre St. is pet friendly.
Does 194 Havre St. offer parking?
Yes, 194 Havre St. does offer parking.
Does 194 Havre St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 194 Havre St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Havre St. have a pool?
No, 194 Havre St. does not have a pool.
Does 194 Havre St. have accessible units?
No, 194 Havre St. does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Havre St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Havre St. does not have units with dishwashers.
