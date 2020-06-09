194 Havre St.

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE, VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, will consider June- July move in dates. PRIVATE ROOF DECK. Be the first to live in a gorgeous new construction boutique elevator building located in the heart of East Boston. Featuring a 97 Walk Score, Minutes from the Airport and Maverick blue line T stop, shops, restaurants, waterfront, and parks. Featuring 2 beds, 2 full baths, Central AC/Heat, in unit Washer/Dryer, solid oak hardwood flooring, and recessed LED lighting throughout. Custom kitchens with white shaker style cabinets, Artic White Quartz countertops, black fixture accents, and top of the line SS appliance package featuring gas cooking. The luxurious appointed master and guest bathrooms feature Miralis vanities and custom tile in contemporary tones. The building is pet friendly and this unit includes 1 garage parking space, a balcony and a private roof deck.



Terms: One year lease