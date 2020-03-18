All apartments in Boston
190 W Springfield
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:12 AM

190 W Springfield

190 West Springfield Street · (617) 861-3636
Location

190 West Springfield Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this FULLY FURNISHED 3 bed/2 full bath Philly duplex in the heart of Boston’s historic South End neighborhood! Open kitchen offers stone counters, a large island with a convenient breakfast bar, plenty of storage and stainless steel appliances including gas cooking and dishwasher. It’s outfitted with all the utensils, plates, and kitchenware you could need! This flows into a bright, sunny living room. Large bedroom with a queen bed with closet complete the main living level along with a full bathroom and jacuzzi tub. Head upstairs to the expansive master bedroom outfitted with a king size bed complete with en suite bathroom & large walk-in closet. Third bedroom with marble fireplace, full size bunk beds with additional pull out bed and two closets. Plenty of beautiful exposed brick & high ceiling height complete the upper level. Hardwood floors & crown molding throughout this 1,600+ sq ft home. 1 parking space & all utilities included. Inquire for 3D tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 W Springfield have any available units?
190 W Springfield has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 W Springfield have?
Some of 190 W Springfield's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 W Springfield currently offering any rent specials?
190 W Springfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 W Springfield pet-friendly?
No, 190 W Springfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 190 W Springfield offer parking?
Yes, 190 W Springfield does offer parking.
Does 190 W Springfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 W Springfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 W Springfield have a pool?
No, 190 W Springfield does not have a pool.
Does 190 W Springfield have accessible units?
No, 190 W Springfield does not have accessible units.
Does 190 W Springfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 W Springfield has units with dishwashers.
