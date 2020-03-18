190 W Springfield

Amenities

Welcome home to this FULLY FURNISHED 3 bed/2 full bath Philly duplex in the heart of Boston’s historic South End neighborhood! Open kitchen offers stone counters, a large island with a convenient breakfast bar, plenty of storage and stainless steel appliances including gas cooking and dishwasher. It’s outfitted with all the utensils, plates, and kitchenware you could need! This flows into a bright, sunny living room. Large bedroom with a queen bed with closet complete the main living level along with a full bathroom and jacuzzi tub. Head upstairs to the expansive master bedroom outfitted with a king size bed complete with en suite bathroom & large walk-in closet. Third bedroom with marble fireplace, full size bunk beds with additional pull out bed and two closets. Plenty of beautiful exposed brick & high ceiling height complete the upper level. Hardwood floors & crown molding throughout this 1,600+ sq ft home. 1 parking space & all utilities included. Inquire for 3D tour.