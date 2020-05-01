All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

19 Park View St.

19 Park View Street · (617) 864-4600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Park View Street, Boston, MA 02121
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 9999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come see this newly renovated, attractive, first floor, 4 bedroom unit within a two-family home. The spacious modern, eat in kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances with gas stove, and tons of cabinet space. The bathroom is updated and has a full tub.You'll also find a spacious living room with newly refinished hardwood floors running throughout. This property has plenty of on street parking with shared patio space in the back. Private washer and dryer in the unit. Gas heat system. This apartment offers so much and is located in a fantastic neighborhood! Plenty of trails and outdoor opportunities AND city living. located on Dorchester/Roxbury line, across the street from Franklin park zoo & golf course. . Good credit and references are a must. Upfront costs include first month's rent, one month's security deposit and 1 month broker fee. No smoking. No pets. 12 month lease. Call today for a showing! Available 3/1/20. Rachel MacKenzie 781-534-4845 BHHS 205 Holland Street Somerville MA 02144

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Park View St. have any available units?
19 Park View St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Park View St. have?
Some of 19 Park View St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Park View St. currently offering any rent specials?
19 Park View St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Park View St. pet-friendly?
No, 19 Park View St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 19 Park View St. offer parking?
No, 19 Park View St. does not offer parking.
Does 19 Park View St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Park View St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Park View St. have a pool?
No, 19 Park View St. does not have a pool.
Does 19 Park View St. have accessible units?
No, 19 Park View St. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Park View St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Park View St. does not have units with dishwashers.
