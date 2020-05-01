19 Park View St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Come see this newly renovated, attractive, first floor, 4 bedroom unit within a two-family home. The spacious modern, eat in kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances with gas stove, and tons of cabinet space. The bathroom is updated and has a full tub.You'll also find a spacious living room with newly refinished hardwood floors running throughout. This property has plenty of on street parking with shared patio space in the back. Private washer and dryer in the unit. Gas heat system. This apartment offers so much and is located in a fantastic neighborhood! Plenty of trails and outdoor opportunities AND city living. located on Dorchester/Roxbury line, across the street from Franklin park zoo & golf course. . Good credit and references are a must. Upfront costs include first month's rent, one month's security deposit and 1 month broker fee. No smoking. No pets. 12 month lease. Call today for a showing! Available 3/1/20. Rachel MacKenzie 781-534-4845 BHHS 205 Holland Street Somerville MA 02144



Terms: One year lease