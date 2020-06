Amenities

This historic residence is located a short walk to the Savin Hill public train line stop and is a stone throw to the beach ocean and yacht club. The home features a beautiful open floor plan connecting the kitchen dining and living room. The kitchen is top notch equipped with all new stainless-steel appliances granite countertops garbage disposal dishwasher tile black splash and an island roomy enough to comfortably seat four. The apartment has a private washer and dryer central AC a brand-new high efficiency hot water heater/ boiler highly efficient insulation and hardwood floors throughout. The place features a beautiful private deck ideal for soaking up the summer sun and breathing in the ocean air.