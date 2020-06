Amenities

Available June 1. Includes heat and hot water. Rare private condo unit at the top of Beacon Hill. 9 1/2 foot ceilings, refinished original hardwood floors, and decorative fireplace are just a few of the perks. Please call or text Connie at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best to call or text first for fast response. 857.891.1550



Terms: One year lease