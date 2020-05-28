All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

18 Francis

18 Francis Street · (617) 888-6265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Francis Street, Boston, MA 02115
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Convenient to Whole Foods in JP, The Green Line, Restaurants, Transportation, Longwood Medical Area, Jamaica Plain Boston, Back Bay, South End, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, North End, Fenway, Kenmore, Audubon Circle, Mission Hill, Prudential, Copley,MIT, New England Medical Center (NEMC), Medicine, Brigham Women's, Mass General Hospital ( MGH), Beth Israel Hospital, BIDMC, Harvard, Northeastern, NEU, Wentworth Institute Technology, , Mass College of Art, MBTA Lines, Orange, Red, Green, Silver Line , Berklee College of Music, Emerson, Boston Commons, Garden, Park, Tufts, Dana Farber, Children's,Symphony , MFA, Museum Fine Arts, Fisher, Simmons, Emmanuel, Suffolk, Boston University, BU, Tufts, Wheelock College

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Francis have any available units?
18 Francis has a unit available for $3,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Francis have?
Some of 18 Francis's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Francis currently offering any rent specials?
18 Francis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Francis pet-friendly?
No, 18 Francis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 18 Francis offer parking?
Yes, 18 Francis does offer parking.
Does 18 Francis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Francis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Francis have a pool?
Yes, 18 Francis has a pool.
Does 18 Francis have accessible units?
No, 18 Francis does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Francis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Francis has units with dishwashers.
