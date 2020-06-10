All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

176-178 North St.

176-178 North Street · (617) 267-3485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

176-178 North Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Enjoy everything the North End has to offer in this large, 2 bedroom apartment home located at the corner of Richmond & North Streets. This apartment home boasts a large renovated kitchen, exposed brick, great light, and laundry in building. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. This location is convenient to Hanover St. and all of the amenities available there, the financial district, MGH, and the MBTA green, orange, and blue lines. ***Virtual Tour Available*** null

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176-178 North St. have any available units?
176-178 North St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 176-178 North St. currently offering any rent specials?
176-178 North St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176-178 North St. pet-friendly?
No, 176-178 North St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 176-178 North St. offer parking?
No, 176-178 North St. does not offer parking.
Does 176-178 North St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176-178 North St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176-178 North St. have a pool?
No, 176-178 North St. does not have a pool.
Does 176-178 North St. have accessible units?
No, 176-178 North St. does not have accessible units.
Does 176-178 North St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 176-178 North St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 176-178 North St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 176-178 North St. does not have units with air conditioning.
