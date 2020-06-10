176-178 North St.

Amenities

Enjoy everything the North End has to offer in this large, 2 bedroom apartment home located at the corner of Richmond & North Streets. This apartment home boasts a large renovated kitchen, exposed brick, great light, and laundry in building. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. This location is convenient to Hanover St. and all of the amenities available there, the financial district, MGH, and the MBTA green, orange, and blue lines. ***Virtual Tour Available*** null



Terms: One year lease