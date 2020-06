Amenities

AVAILABLE 09/01/2020. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE! Sunny 1-bedroom apartment on Commonwealth Ave in Brighton under $2k/month. Heat and hot water included in rent. Laundry facilities on site. No pets, no undergrad students. Video tour available! *Rent is $1950/mo. w/ tenant paying full broker fee *Rent is $2050/mo. w/ owner paying 50% of broker fee *Rent is $2150/mo. w/ owner paying full broker fee