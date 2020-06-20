173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet access

5D Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 bed/ 1 bathroom unit located within the highly regarded Back Bay area of Boston. This unit features a modern kitchen & bathroom, exposed brick, includes heat and hot water, and the building is professionally managed. Call now for details and showings- Video tour available! Gorgeous brownstone on pretty tree lined street adjacent to the Prudential Center, Cheesecake Factory, and everything you could need and want to enjoy.



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



(RLNE5839971)