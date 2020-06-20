All apartments in Boston
173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D.
173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D

173 Saint Botolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

173 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
5D Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 bed/ 1 bathroom unit located within the highly regarded Back Bay area of Boston. This unit features a modern kitchen & bathroom, exposed brick, includes heat and hot water, and the building is professionally managed. Call now for details and showings- Video tour available! Gorgeous brownstone on pretty tree lined street adjacent to the Prudential Center, Cheesecake Factory, and everything you could need and want to enjoy.

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5839971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D have any available units?
173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D have?
Some of 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D currently offering any rent specials?
173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D is pet friendly.
Does 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D offer parking?
No, 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D does not offer parking.
Does 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D have a pool?
No, 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D does not have a pool.
Does 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D have accessible units?
No, 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Saint Botolph St Apt 5D does not have units with dishwashers.

