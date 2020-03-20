17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Free laundry in unit! Parking, pet friendly, BC - Property Id: 297543



- Available 9/1

** No broker fee & One month free!!! **

** Laundry in unit (Free laundry!!!) **

** 3D Virtual video tour available!! **

- Beautiful 4 bedroom/1.5 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located near (Sutherland St., B line) green line train station in Brighton. Very convenient to Boston College. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. HVAC system. Laundry and storage in the basement. Lot's of On-street parking with a residential permit.We also have 3 Tandem parking spaces available for an additional $250/month. Less than 5 minutes walking distance to Green line train station, bus lines, restaurants and stores. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon owner's approval.

