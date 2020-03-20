17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc

Amenities
Free laundry in unit! Parking, pet friendly, BC - Property Id: 297543
- Available 9/1
** No broker fee & One month free!!! **
** Laundry in unit (Free laundry!!!) **
** 3D Virtual video tour available!! **
- Beautiful 4 bedroom/1.5 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located near (Sutherland St., B line) green line train station in Brighton. Very convenient to Boston College. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. HVAC system. Laundry and storage in the basement. Lot's of On-street parking with a residential permit.We also have 3 Tandem parking spaces available for an additional $250/month. Less than 5 minutes walking distance to Green line train station, bus lines, restaurants and stores. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon owner's approval.
