17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc

17 Nottinghill Road · (857) 498-7079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Nottinghill Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2vc · Avail. now

$4,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Free laundry in unit! Parking, pet friendly, BC - Property Id: 297543

- Available 9/1
** No broker fee & One month free!!! **
** Laundry in unit (Free laundry!!!) **
** 3D Virtual video tour available!! **
- Beautiful 4 bedroom/1.5 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located near (Sutherland St., B line) green line train station in Brighton. Very convenient to Boston College. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. HVAC system. Laundry and storage in the basement. Lot's of On-street parking with a residential permit.We also have 3 Tandem parking spaces available for an additional $250/month. Less than 5 minutes walking distance to Green line train station, bus lines, restaurants and stores. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon owner's approval.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297543
Property Id 297543

(RLNE5845036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc have any available units?
17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc has a unit available for $4,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc have?
Some of 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc currently offering any rent specials?
17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc is pet friendly.
Does 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc offer parking?
Yes, 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc does offer parking.
Does 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc have a pool?
No, 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc does not have a pool.
Does 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc have accessible units?
No, 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Nottinghill Rd 2vc has units with dishwashers.
