Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

This fully renovated spacious Brighton apartment has all the amenities. With brand new HVAC -hot summers will be nothing to worry about! New in-unit laundry, gleaming hardwood floors through out, an additional brand new bathroom, modern and new stainless steel appliances and counter tops make this a luxury unit steps away from the Green Line and moments from downtown.