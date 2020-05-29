1655 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE! Move in AUGUST 1st or JULY 15th - heat hot water are included, large apartment, sunny unit! Cat okay :) Awesome ENORMOUS studio with beautiful hardwood floors, great high ceilings, tons of hallway closet space. Living area can fit queen size bed, desk, dresser and couch. Ample closet space. Great private balcony! The rent includes heat & hot water. There's NO broker's fee. Laundry in the basement. A cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Brighton off 1600 Commonwealth Avenue, walk to either the Washington Street T stop or the Warren Street T stop on the B line. 10 minute walk to the Washington Square T stop on the C line in Brookline. Quick T ride to Boston College BC, Boston University BU, Allston, Newton, Hynes, Back Bay, Downtown, Copley, Newbury Street, Midtown, Chinatown and Government center. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.