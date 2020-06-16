All apartments in Boston
165 Kelton St.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

165 Kelton St.

165 Kelton Street · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Kelton Street, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
NO BROKER FEE!! - AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST or SEPTEMBER - Studio apartment! Cats are OK! Laundry is downstairs in the basement and there is no cost for heat and hot water. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. There is NO FEE on this apartment. There is NO FEE on this apartment. Cats are OK! Laundry is downstairs in the basement. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Quick walk to Allston Street and Warren Street T stations on the Green (B) line train. 57, 66, 65, 64, Green Line B line Trains. Boston University, Harvard Ave, and Packard's Corner Access in 10 minutes or less walking distance. Call or email Dave at : 617-708-4547 or david@eastcoastrealty(dot)com. Please give me a call at the number on the photos or hit REPLY above.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Kelton St. have any available units?
165 Kelton St. has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 165 Kelton St. currently offering any rent specials?
165 Kelton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Kelton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Kelton St. is pet friendly.
Does 165 Kelton St. offer parking?
No, 165 Kelton St. does not offer parking.
Does 165 Kelton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Kelton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Kelton St. have a pool?
No, 165 Kelton St. does not have a pool.
Does 165 Kelton St. have accessible units?
No, 165 Kelton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Kelton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Kelton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Kelton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Kelton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
