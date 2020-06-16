165 Kelton St.

Amenities

cats allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

NO BROKER FEE!! - AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST or SEPTEMBER - Studio apartment! Cats are OK! Laundry is downstairs in the basement and there is no cost for heat and hot water. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. There is NO FEE on this apartment. There is NO FEE on this apartment. Cats are OK! Laundry is downstairs in the basement. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Quick walk to Allston Street and Warren Street T stations on the Green (B) line train. 57, 66, 65, 64, Green Line B line Trains. Boston University, Harvard Ave, and Packard's Corner Access in 10 minutes or less walking distance. Call or email Dave at : 617-708-4547 or david@eastcoastrealty(dot)com. Please give me a call at the number on the photos or hit REPLY above.



Terms: One year lease