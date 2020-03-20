All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

164 Salem St.

164 Salem Street · (617) 407-0094
Location

164 Salem Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Don't miss this hidden gem. Brand new listing in the historical North End just a short walk to the Old North Church. This sunny penthouse apartment is a floor through with refinished hardwood floors, a fresh coat of paint, and great closet space. 164 Salem St is located within walking distance to some of the best restaurants, bakeries and cafes in all of Boston. A fantastic location for those who work in Government Center or The Financial District , enjoy walking along the Waterfront or going to an event at TD Garden. You have access to both the Orange and Green line.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Salem St. have any available units?
164 Salem St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 164 Salem St. currently offering any rent specials?
164 Salem St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Salem St. pet-friendly?
No, 164 Salem St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 164 Salem St. offer parking?
No, 164 Salem St. does not offer parking.
Does 164 Salem St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Salem St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Salem St. have a pool?
No, 164 Salem St. does not have a pool.
Does 164 Salem St. have accessible units?
No, 164 Salem St. does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Salem St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Salem St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Salem St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Salem St. does not have units with air conditioning.
