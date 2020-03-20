Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Don't miss this hidden gem. Brand new listing in the historical North End just a short walk to the Old North Church. This sunny penthouse apartment is a floor through with refinished hardwood floors, a fresh coat of paint, and great closet space. 164 Salem St is located within walking distance to some of the best restaurants, bakeries and cafes in all of Boston. A fantastic location for those who work in Government Center or The Financial District , enjoy walking along the Waterfront or going to an event at TD Garden. You have access to both the Orange and Green line.



Terms: One year lease