163 Falcon St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 PM

163 Falcon St.

163 Falcon Street · No Longer Available
Location

163 Falcon Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in East Boston. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Falcon St. have any available units?
163 Falcon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 163 Falcon St. currently offering any rent specials?
163 Falcon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Falcon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 Falcon St. is pet friendly.
Does 163 Falcon St. offer parking?
No, 163 Falcon St. does not offer parking.
Does 163 Falcon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Falcon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Falcon St. have a pool?
No, 163 Falcon St. does not have a pool.
Does 163 Falcon St. have accessible units?
No, 163 Falcon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Falcon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Falcon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Falcon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Falcon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
