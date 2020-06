Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

2 Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!!!!!! All front facing on duplex- 1st and second floors. This beautifully renovated one-bedroom is located in the Back Bay and has everything you could ever want. Hardwood floors, dishwasher, laundry in the unit, and ample closet space. Located right around the corner from The Prudential Center, Whole Foods, Newbury Street, and Copley Square.Pet friendly!



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



(RLNE5762558)