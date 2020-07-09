16 Aldie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 9/1, unit is move in ready as of 6/25. Sunny, corner lot 1st floor unit of a 2-family available for rent now. Brand new renovated kitchen, central AC and forced air heating and private laundry (in basement). 2 bedrooms 1 bath, sunroom, rear deck, large kitchen, dining room, and living room. 1 driveway spot for rent for $100 per month. Convenient location, one block from Star Market and the German International School, near Trader Joe's and Harvard Business School. Just around the corner from the Boston Landing commuter rail station. Lead paint certified treated. Front yard fence and siding will be replaced by 8/1.