Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

16 Aldie Street

16 Aldie Street · No Longer Available
Location

16 Aldie Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 9/1, unit is move in ready as of 6/25. Sunny, corner lot 1st floor unit of a 2-family available for rent now. Brand new renovated kitchen, central AC and forced air heating and private laundry (in basement). 2 bedrooms 1 bath, sunroom, rear deck, large kitchen, dining room, and living room. 1 driveway spot for rent for $100 per month. Convenient location, one block from Star Market and the German International School, near Trader Joe's and Harvard Business School. Just around the corner from the Boston Landing commuter rail station. Lead paint certified treated. Front yard fence and siding will be replaced by 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Aldie Street have any available units?
16 Aldie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Aldie Street have?
Some of 16 Aldie Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Aldie Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Aldie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Aldie Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 Aldie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 16 Aldie Street offer parking?
No, 16 Aldie Street does not offer parking.
Does 16 Aldie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Aldie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Aldie Street have a pool?
No, 16 Aldie Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Aldie Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Aldie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Aldie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Aldie Street has units with dishwashers.
